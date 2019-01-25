Football gossip: Rabiot, Austin, Tosun, Zaha, Suarez

From the section

Spurs are finally ready to step into the transfer market with a £20m move for Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (Sun)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin will leave the club this month with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa interested in the 29-year-old Englishman. (Telegraph)

Everton have rejected an approach from Crystal Palace to take Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 27, on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Toffees manager Marco Silva has told Yannick Bolasie there is little prospect of him playing this season. Palace are considering a move for their former winger, 29. (Guardian)

Leicester are showing "considerable interest" in Monaco's 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Mail - via Leicester Mercury)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has rubbished reports linking the club's Ivory Coast international winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, with Borussia Dortmund. (Goal)

Arsenal remain hopeful of securing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez but talks have stalled over the 25-year-old Spaniard. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal and West Ham are interested in Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, 22. (Sport - via Talksport)

Mexican side Club America are interested in Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic, 24. (ESPN)

New AC Milan signing Krzysztof Piatek asked to wear the famous number nine shirt - but the 23-year-old Pole's request has been rejected by the club who say he will have to earn the honour. (Sun)

Zenit St Petersburg's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24, has agreed terms on a £35m transfer to Paris St-Germain. (RMC Sport)

Crystal Palace are set to re-sign Bakary Sako from West Brom. The Mali international, 30, left Selhurst Park during the summer. (Guardian)

West Brom are poised to sign Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy, 23, after their FA Cup tie at Brighton. (Telegraph)

AC Milan are still hopeful of signing Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco. The former Atletico Madrid player and Belgium international, 25, is keen on a move to the Serie A club. (Calcio Mercato)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl remains keen to cut the number of players in his squad during the January transfer window. (Daily Echo)

Leeds are targeting Wolves' Portuguese striker Ivan Cavaleiro, 25, before the transfer window shuts. (Sun)