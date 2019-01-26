Football gossip: Hudson-Odoi, Morata, Hazard, Malcolm, Kompany, Bergwijn

Bayern Munich are set to make a £40m bid for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, with RB Leipzig also interested in the 18-year-old winger. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will have a medical with Atletico Madrid on Sunday ahead of finalising his loan move. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 28, is Real Madrid's top target in the summer after the Champions League winners ended their plans to sign Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26, from Tottenham. (AS)

Manchester United have asked PSV Eindhoven to keep them informed on any plan to sell Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn after Bayern Munich joined the race to sign the 21-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are keen on Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom, 21, and are hoping to do a deal before the transfer deadline on Thursday. (Sun)

The Gunners are also eyeing a move for Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, 22. (Sport via Sun)

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany's desire to sign a new contract is being complicated by ongoing fitness concerns for the 32-year-old Belgian. (Sunday Mirror)

Monaco have dismissed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo, 53, from his role as sporting director a day after Thierry Henry was sacked as the club's manager. (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison has announced he and his wife Natalia are expecting their second child. (Instagram)

Seats for Premier League leaders Liverpool's final game of the season are already being offered for a staggering £6,000 each on ticket sharing websites. (Sunday Mirror)