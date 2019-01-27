Football gossip: Giroud, Bolasie, Silva, Gueye, Crouch

Olivier Giroud, 32, says he could return to play in France after Chelsea finally signed striker Gonzalo Higuain. (Goal)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has told the club he wants a loan move to another Premier League side after cutting short his stay at Aston Villa. Newcastle, Burnley and Cardiff are looking at the 29-year-old. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain have made a bid of £21.5m to sign Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye - but the Toffees say the 29-year-old is not for sale. (Sky)

Southampton have made an £8m bid for Birmingham forward Che Adams, with the 22-year-old being watched by 12 Premier League clubs. (Mirror)

Leicester midfielder Adrien Silva, 29, wants to leave the club before the transfer deadline after not starting in the Premier League since the opening day of the season. (Guardian)

New Stoke manager Nathan Jones wants to freshen up his squad by listening to offers for experienced trio Bojan, Darren Fletcher and Peter Crouch - who are all among the club's highest earners. (Daily Mail)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20, is wanted by Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest - with the Championship side set for an £8m bid. (Mirror)

Oxford has already spent time on loan in the Bundesliga and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen to sign him this month. (Sky)

Ben Woodburn, 19, the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, could join Hull on loan after returning from Sheffield United. (Daily Mail)

Leeds are hopeful of signing Swansea winger Daniel James, 21, but will have to increase their bid of £3m. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Three Championship sides are interested in signing Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke, 33, before the deadline. (Sheffield Star)

Sunderland are set to re-sign Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter - 10 years after the 33-year-old left the club for Ipswich. (Sunderland Echo)