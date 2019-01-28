Football gossip: Cahill, Chilwell, Mane, Mata, Fuchs, Fer, Austin

From the section

Arsenal want to sign Chelsea and former England centre-half Gary Cahill, 33, to help ease their defensive injury problems. (Mirror)

Manchester City are interested in signing Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell, 22, this summer. (ESPN)

Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 26, says the Reds are his "only concern" amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. (World Soccer)

Manchester United have offered Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 30, a 12-month contract extension in a bid to stop him leaving on a free transfer. (Mirror)

Leicester have turned down a bid from Aston Villa to take Austria left-back Christian Fuchs, 32, on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are planning a summer move for Valencia's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler, 22. (ESPN)

Burnley are considering moves for Birmingham's English striker Che Adams, 22, and Tottenham and Netherlands forward Vincent Janssen, 24. (Mail)

Ligue 1 side Lille are in talks with Swansea to sign their captain and Netherlands midfielder Leroy Fer, 29. (Sky Sports)

The Swans' Fer is also a target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce. (Mail)

Wolves will pay £18m - equalling their club record - to buy Spanish defender Jonny Castro Otto, 24, who is currently on loan at the club from Atletico Madrid. (Express & Star)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin, 29, will be allowed to leave the club if an offer is made. (Daily Echo)

West Ham are in talks with Celta Vigo over a double deal for Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, and 24-year-old Slovakia midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. (Teamtalk)

Reading's Portuguese defender Tiago Ilori, 25, is nearing a return to former club Sporting. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Leeds will make a £6m offer for 21-year-old Swansea and Wales winger Daniel James in a deal which will also include incentives worth a further £4m. (Sun)

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins is weighing up a move for English defender and free agent Liam Ridgewell after inviting the 34-year-old to train with the club. (Hull Daily Mail)

Sheffield United will snub a £4m offer from West Ham for Scottish midfielder John Fleck, 27. (Yorkshire Post)

Nottingham Forest's former Scotland defender Danny Fox, 32, will have a medical at Wigan on Tuesday. (Sky Sports)