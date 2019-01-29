Football gossip: Gueye, Pogba, Benitez, Tielemans, Dju, Elabdellaoui

Arsenal and Manchester City have joined the race to sign Everton's Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29. (Sky Sports)

But the Toffees are waiting for another offer from Paris St-Germain for Gueye. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are in talks with Olympiakos over a deal for Norway defender Omar Elabdellaoui, 27. (Sun)

Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle have all made bids to sign 21-year-old Monaco and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan. (Daily Star)

Benfica's teenage winger Mesaque Dju, 19, is set to join West Ham on a free transfer. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid are targeting 21-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic - who is on loan from Benfica - as a long-term successor to France forward Karim Benzema. (AS)

Paul Pogba's brother Florentin, 28, is set to join Atlanta United in the MLS and resume his career under Frank de Boer. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool are being linked with a bid for Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, 19, who is attracting interest from across Europe. (iNews)

Arsenal will have to wait until Paris St-Germain sign a second central midfielder before they can look at a move for Christopher Nkunku, 21. (Get French Football via Express)

Rafael Benitez has revealed for the first time that he cannot guarantee he will be in charge of Newcastle United at the end of the season. (Independent)

Newcastle are in talks to sign midfielder Andreas Samaris, 29, on loan from Benfica. (Chronicle)

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, 26, is poised to move to Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season. (Express and Star)

Porto are set to abandon their pursuit of Celtic's former France Under-21 midfielder Olivier Ntcham, 22. (A Bola via Daily Record)

Stoke and Nottingham Forest have discussed a swap deal between wingers James McClean, 29, and Ben Osborn, 24. (Daily Mirror)

The agent of Leeds United's teenage star Jack Clarke, former Whites left-back Ian Harte, says the 18-year-old will be staying at the club this month. (Teamtalk)