Transfer gossip: Cahill, Sarri, Malcom, Hudson-Odoi, Janssen, Austin

Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill, 33, turned down transfer deadline day moves to Juventus, Monaco and Fulham. (Sky Sports)

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri refused to travel on the team bus following his side's 4-0 defeat by Bournemouth on Wednesday. (Mail)

Arsenal pulled the plug on a deal for Barcelona's 21-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich have ended their chase of Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, after announcing they will make no further signings this season. (Goal)

Talks between Schalke and Tottenham fell through for Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen, 24. (Football.London)

Southampton turned down loan offers from four Premier League clubs for striker Charlie Austin, 29. (Sky Sports)

Udinese ended their interest in Derby midfielder Tom Huddlestone, 32. (Derby Telegraph)

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah will remain at the Emirates after a potential loan move to Augsburg fell through. (Football.London)