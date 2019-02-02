Transfer gossip: Pochettino, Pogba, De Gea, Benitez, Hazard, Keita

Chelsea could join Manchester United in trying to tempt Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to join them in the summer. (Sunday Express)

Juventus want to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, back to the club and pair the France player with 28-year-old Wales international Aaron Ramsey. The Italian club are expected to sign Ramsey on a free transfer when his deal with Arsenal expires in the summer. (iBancoNero, via Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants keeper David de Gea, 28, to follow striker Anthony Martial, 23, in signing a new contract with the Old Trafford club. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are preparing a £50m bid for Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks in the summer, with Manchester United among other clubs interested in the 21-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham were willing to meet Chelsea's £8m loan fee for striker Michy Batshuayi but the Blues decided against the move as they did not want to strengthen a close rival. The 25-year-old ended up joining Crystal Palace. (DH, via Sun on Sunday)

Higuain opens Chelsea account What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley expects manager Rafael Benitez, whose contract expires in the summer, to sign a new deal at the club following the signing of Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron, 24. (Sunday Mirror)

Benitez says winger Jacob Murphy still has a future at Newcastle, despite the 23-year-old joining West Brom on loan for the rest of the season. (Chronicle)

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, would prefer the club signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, from his former club Chelsea rather than Brazil and Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 26. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Sun on Sunday)

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, 26, may be fit for the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 knockout tie against Manchester United on Tuesday, 12 February. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, 18, joined RB Leipzig on loan in January but will not be able to start training with the German club for up to three weeks because of a groin injury. (Independent on Sunday)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there is a lot of improvement to come from Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, who signed for £53m from RB Leipzig last summer. (Independent on Sunday)