Transfers - February 2019
The winter transfer window closed at 23:00 GMT on 31 January 2019 in England and midnight in Scotland, though some deals were announced on 1 February.
Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.
EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.
3 February
English Football League
Macaulay Southam-Hales [Barry Town - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
2 February
English Football League
Ben Turner [Burton - Mansfield] Free
1 February
Premier League
Lazar Markovic [Liverpool - Fulham] Free
Michy Batshuayi [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan
English Football League
Craig Alcock [Unattached - Yeovil]
Jimmy Keohane [Cork - Rochdale] Free
Ibrahim Meite [Cardiff - Crawley] Free
Okera Simmonds [Blackburn - Accrington] Free
Jonas Olsson [Djurgardens IF - Wigan] Free
Brice Ntambwe [Partick Thistle - Macclesfield] Free
Will Grigg [Wigan - Sunderland] £4m
Molla Wague [Udinese - Nottingham Forest] Loan
Jonte Smith [Lewes - Oxford] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
John O'Sullivan [Blackpool - Dundee] Loan
International
Marouane Fellaini [Manchester United - Shandong Luneng] Undisclosed
Nico Yennaris [Brentford - Beijing Sinobo Guoan] Undisclosed