Transfer gossip: Insigne, Pogba, Rashford, Hudson-Odoi

Liverpool have bid around 70m euros (£61.3m) for Napoli's Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne, 27. (La Repubblica via Sport Witness)

Bayern Munich will return with another £35m bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, in the summer after failing to land the England Under-19 international in January. (Mail)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, 21, is in talks over a new contract at the club that would more than double his wages to over £150,000 per week. (Telegraph)

United midfielder Paul Pogba considered leaving the club under former manager Jose Mourinho, according to the Frenchman's brother Mathias. (Telefoot via Mirror)

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen, 24, has been told by manager Mauricio Pochettino that he will be added to the club's Premier League squad, despite not featuring for Spurs since August 2017. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will only have £40m to spend in the summer, having been unable to sign a player on a permanent deal in January. (Mirror)

Emery wants to sign at least three new players in the summer, including a new left-back. (Mail)

The Gunners have been scouting Red Bull Leipzig's French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 19. (Bild - via ESPN)

Fulham forward Andre Schurrle's two-year loan move from Borussia Dortmund will end in the summer - a year earlier than planned - if the Cottagers are relegated from the Premier League. (Kicker - in German)

Hertha Berlin want to keep on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, 22, beyond the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona want to sign Ajax's 19-year-old Dutch centre back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer and will have to pay 75m euros (£65.8m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Cristiano Ronaldo has called his former Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, in an attempt to persuade the Colombian, 27, to join him at Juventus. (Marca)