Football gossip: Hazard, Coutinho, Isco, Asensio, Maddison, Varane

Chelsea will demand more than £100m from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard if the Spanish club bid for the 28-year-old Belgian this summer. (London Evening Standard)

The Blues are monitoring the situation of Barcelona and Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 26, as a potential replacement for Hazard. (Independent)

Real Madrid remain hopeful of securing Hazard for less than £100m and may use Isco, 26, or Marco Asensio, 23, as part of a deal. (Mail)

Isco may also be a surprise target for Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu. (Star)

Tottenham are interested in Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 22, as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen, 26, if the Denmark international leaves in the summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal have identified Genk winger Leandro Trossard, 24, as a summer target. (Football.London)

Manchester United could make Real Madrid's France international defender Raphael Varane, 25, their top target for the summer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United's out-of-favour midfielder Andreas Pereira, 23, had talks with Santos over a move last month but reveals "unfortunately it was not possible". (Star)

Versatile Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon has still to agree a new deal at Craven Cottage, having begun negotiations last year. The 18-year-old has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. (London Evening Standard)

The fan who smashes his TV when his team lose The Marseille fan who takes out his frustration on the TV screen

Asmir Begovic's Bournemouth future is in doubt after the 31-year-old goalkeeper had a dispute with manager Eddie Howe. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with Fiorentina's Italy international forward Federico Chiesa, 21, who has also attracted interest from Inter and Juventus, in addition to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. (Calciomercato)

Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, who now owns Brescia, is likely to demand a large fee for 18-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali - a target for Liverpool and Chelsea - if the Italian club earn promotion to Serie A this season. (Inside Futbol)

Jurgen Klopp will ask for defensive signings for Liverpool in the summer. (Sun)

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning another warm weather training trip, in the build-up to this month's league meeting with rivals Liverpool. (Mail)

Rangers defender James Tavernier, 27, admits he was "flattered" by the interest he received from Southampton during last month's transfer window. (Daily Echo)

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick, 31, insists expiring contracts involving several players at the club will not affect the squad's focus on promotion this season. (Express and Star)

Wednesday's gossip column