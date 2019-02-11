Brunel University introduces sports hijab to boost participation

Faith Al Saad is "100% confident" that sport hijabs will encourage more muslim women into sport.

Brunel University in London is hoping to encourage more Muslim women to participate in sport by launching its own sports hijab.

The university created the hijabs, which are adorned with their emblem, as a way of boosting low female sports participation statistics.

After noticing a gap, particularly in the BAME community, Brunel took action.

"I genuinely think it's a lifesaver," business management student and gym-goer Faith Al Saad said.

A 2017 study by Sports England reported that just 18% of Muslim women participate in regular sport, against 30% of the UK's female population as a whole.

"It's really lightweight, really easy to wear, really comfortable - it feels like you're wearing nothing on your head, which is amazing, especially when doing sports," Al Aaad added.

Faith said she is "100% confident" that sport hijabs will encourage more Muslim women into sport.

"Muslim women were of course participating in sports on their own and in private, but they weren't really going out to competitions, or using sport as a social tool to get involved in activities," said student union president Ranjeet Rathore.

Team Brunel with Ranjeet Rathore, president of the Union of Brunel Students

Some sportswear brands have previously introduced a sports hijab, but Brunel are directly supplying the hijabs to their students.

Brunel hopes other universities will follow its lead and introduce their own designs to further encourage participation.

Rathore added: "There are now other universities that want to partner with us, who want to take samples off us, who want to do their own hijab - which is great news."