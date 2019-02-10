Football gossip: Solskjaer, Fred, Almiron, Schmeichel, Feliz, Fer, Kessie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be named the full-time manager at Manchester United - but the club may not announce it until the end of the season. (Sun)

Solskjaer has reassured Fred he will contribute to the Old Trafford side's run-in after the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder was omitted from the squad at Fulham. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Rafael Benitez has backed Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron, 25, to make an instant impact at Newcastle after his record move. (Guardian)

Peter Schmeichel says his Danish goalkeeper son Kasper, 32, could leave Leicester because he is not happy under boss Claude Puel. (Sun)

Wolves are favourites to sign Portugal Under-21 international Joao Felix with manager Nuno Espirito Santo keen on the 19-year-old Benfica midfielder. (Mirror)

Chelsea will demand Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie, 22, in return if AC Milan attempt to sign French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, permanently. (Daily Star)

A hamstring injury prevented Aston Villa from signing Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer, 29, on deadline day from Swansea. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ready to advise England boss Gareth Southgate about a potential international call-up for defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21. (Independent)

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, 24, and French defender Aymeric Laporte, 24, have both seen their estimated transfer values increase dramatically following their respective starts to the new campaign. (CIES Football via Manchester Evening News)

Future looks grim for Sarri After losing at Manchester City, what can the Chelsea manager do now to save his job?

Everton's players will be given an extended break this week before Marco Silva makes a decision on a warm weather training camp - despite the poor run of form. (Liverpool Echo)

French full-back Faitout Maouassa, 20, was "not ready" to move to Newcastle last month but says it would be a dream to play in the Premier League one day. (L'Equipe via Newcastle Chronicle)

Juventus are reportedly leading the pack for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, despite Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool chasing the 19-year-old defender. (Calciomercato)

The Serie A side will turn to Real Madrid's Spanish international Isco, 26, or 27-year-old Colombian James Rodriguez - who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Real - to replace 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala if he leaves in the summer. (Tuttosport)

Groningen and Morocco winger Mimoun Mahi, 24, who had been linked with a move to Leeds United, seems set to move instead to FC Zurich. (Fox Sports via Football Oranje)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified Leeds' English winger Jack Clarke, 18, as a priority target for the summer transfer window. (Express)

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Steve Harper has denied rumours that he is being lined up as a Conservative Party mayoral candidate in the north east. (Newcastle Chronicle)