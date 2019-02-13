Football gossip: Zidane, Perisic, Hazard, Richarlison, Ozil, Kessie, Nani

Chelsea want former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Maurizio Sarri. (Sun)

Real Madrid think Sarri's struggles at Chelsea will make it easier for them to sign Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Tottenham will make a summer move for 30-year-old Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, who was a January target for Arsenal. (Tuttosport, via Football Italia)

Representatives of Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 21, have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a potential move. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil is being touted around other clubs by intermediaries, with the 30-year-old's future at the Emirates increasingly unclear. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace's English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted by Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old is also of interest to Manchester City. (Sun)

Inter Milan are interested in 29-year-old Tottenham and France midfielder Moussa Sissoko. (Calciomercato)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, was never used in his best position by Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

From hauling coal to World Cup winner Gordon Banks in his own words

Paris St-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, says winning the Champions League this season would be the "perfect end" to his career. (Telegraph)

Arsenal and Chelsea have been monitoring AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie but Paris St-Germain are favourites to sign the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal sent scouts to watch AC Milan and Spain winger Suso, 25, and Cagliari and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 22, on Saturday. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Former Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Nani, 32, who plays for Sporting CP, is a target for MLS side Orlando City. (Marca - in Spanish)

Real Madrid will challenge Barcelona for the signing of Benfica striker Luka Jovic and have made a 45m euro (£39.5m) bid for the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.(Bild - in German)

Wales winger Gareth Bale, 29, only talks "with gestures" in the Real Madrid dressing room as he is yet to learn Spanish, says Brazilian team-mate Marcelo. (Marca)

Brazil left-back Marcelo, 30, says he is prepared to leave Real Madrid if they no longer want him. (Esporte Interativo, via AS)

Championship leaders Norwich are in advanced talks with manager Daniel Farke over a new contract. (Mail)

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher, 41, has donated £11,000 to the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust, set up to support the Reds fan who was left in a coma after being attacked before last April's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma. (Liverpool Echo)