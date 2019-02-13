Football gossip: Kompany, Felix, Messi, Jimenez, Werner, Dybala

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is set to sign a new one-year contract on reduced wages. The Belgium defender, 32, will have a testimonial in August. (Mail)

Manchester United will make a summer move for Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix, 19. (Sun)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 31, will renew his contract at the Nou Camp. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021. (RKB, via Marca)

Benfica will sanction the £30m sale of striker Raul Jimenez to Wolves this summer, with the 27-year-old currently on loan at Molineux. (Mirror)

Liverpool players Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have told Germany striker Timo Werner, 22, to move to Anfield if he leaves RB Leipzig this summer. (ESPN)

Senegal winger Mane, 26, says he was a target for Bayern Munich while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in charge of the Bundesliga giants. (Bild, via Goal)

Juventus have ruled out selling Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, this summer in a blow to Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sun)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he tried to sign Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho while the 18-year-old was at Manchester City. (beIN Sports)

Manchester United have four main transfer targets this summer - defenders Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, of Napoli, Lucas Hernandez, 22, of Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic, 21, plus Juventus winger Douglas Costa, 28. (Mirror)

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, 30, could leave to join former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus this summer. (Mail)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is under pressure to win the Europa League this season to save his job. (Telegraph)

Manchester City will rival Manchester United for Lyon and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22, in the summer. (Sun)

Arsenal want Roma sporting director Monchi to be their next technical director, but face competition from Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham in Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and James Maddison respectively shows the Foxes are doing a good job of developing players. (Leicester Mercury)

Brentford are interested in signing Iceland's 23-year-old goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson, who plays club football for French side Dijon. (Mail)