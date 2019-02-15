Football gossip: Sancho, Ozil, Skriniar, Higuain, Overmars, Romero, Llorente

Manchester United have been quoted £70m after making an approach to sign 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. (Sun)

Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 24, is among Manchester United's top targets, along with Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, and Sampdoria's Denmark Under-21 international Joachim Andersen, 22. (Independent)

German playmaker Mesut Ozil, 30, is refusing to leave Arsenal despite being told by manager Unai Emery he is not wanted at the club. (Sun)

Chelsea have contacted Juventus to try and lower the asking price for 31-year-old on-loan Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal want to bring in a director of football immediately and could look to Ajax's Marc Overmars or Roma's Monchi. (Sun)

Overmars says Manchester United and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, "could go back to Arsenal".(ADN Deportes, via Goal)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says 25-year-old France forward Nabil Fekir, a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, is close to signing a contract extension at the French club. (Mirror)

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants to complete an overhaul at Manchester United in time to mount a title challenge next season. (Evening Standard)

'No heated seats' for Man City at Newport The FA Cup fifth-round ties to look out for this weekend

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 31, is attracting interest from clubs across Europe as well as Boca Juniors, but does not want to leave Manchester United.(Sun)

Spain forward Fernando Llorente, 33, says he would be "delighted" to stay at Tottenham for a further year. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona and Real Madrid have moved ahead of Manchester United in a bid to sign Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder Joao Felix. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho says Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, must win a World Cup with Brazil to be considered among the country's greatest ever players. (DAZN, via Goal)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed claims the visit of a hairdresser to the team hotel was to blame for his side losing 3-0 against Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Bild, via ESPN)

Design plans for Everton's new 52,000-capacity stadium have been leaked. (Mirror)