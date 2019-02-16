Football gossip: Sancho, Ozil, Higuain, Skriniar, Fekir, Llorente

Manchester United have made an approach for Borussia Dortmund's English winger Jadon Sancho, 18, who is valued at £70m after leaving Manchester City for £8m in 2017. (Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will not leave the club on loan this summer as the club attempt to try and reduce their wage bill, with the 30-year-old German preferring a permanent move. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 24, is among Manchester United's top targets, along with Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, and Sampdoria's Denmark Under-21 international Joachim Andersen, 22. (Independent)

Chelsea are confident that Juventus will sell Gonzalo Higuain, 31, for less than the agreed price of £31.5m if they decide to make the Argentine striker's loan deal permanent at the end of the season (ESPN)

Arsenal want to bring in a director of football immediately and could look to Ajax's Marc Overmars or Roma's Monchi. (Sun)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says 25-year-old France forward Nabil Fekir, a target for Liverpool and Chelsea, is close to signing a contract extension at the French club. (Mirror)

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants to complete an overhaul at Manchester United in time to mount a title challenge next season. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 31, is attracting interest from clubs across Europe as well as Boca Juniors, but the Argentine does not want to leave. (Sun)

Spain forward Fernando Llorente, 33, says he would be "delighted" to stay at Tottenham for a further year. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona and Real Madrid have moved ahead of Manchester United in a bid to sign Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder Joao Felix. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho says Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, must win a World Cup with Brazil to be considered among the country's greatest ever players. (DAZN, via Goal)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed claims the visit of a hairdresser to the team hotel was to blame for his side losing 3-0 against Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Bild, via ESPN)

Design plans for Everton's new 52,000-capacity stadium have been leaked. (Mirror)

