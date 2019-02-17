Football gossip: Zidane, Martial, Valencia, Christensen, Pope, Adams

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will only agree to take charge at Chelsea - and replace Maurizio Sarri - if he is given £200m to spend and the club hand Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, a new contract. (Sun)

French striker Anthony Martial, 23, and English forward Jesse Lingard, 26, could return for Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool next Sunday, despite being ruled out for "two to three weeks" by caretaker-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Mirror)

West Ham are planning a bid for Manchester United's Ecuadorian wing-back Antonio Valencia, 33, if Argentine right-back Pablo Zabaleta, 34, opts to retire at the end of the season. (Mail)

Chelsea's Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 22, has denied he wants to leave Stamford Bridge, after seeing his playing time limited under Maurizio Sarri. (Bold via Football London)

Brazil forward Neymar, 27, is not looking to leave Paris St-Germain according to his father - who added that "football can change at any moment", though. (Le Perisien - In French)

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Birmingham City's English striker Che Adams, 22. (Mirror)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs believes that young coaches after not given enough chances in the UK game. (Guardian)

Arsenal are preparing a move for Burnley's England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 26, who has been unable to regain his starting place at Turf Moor after injury. (Sun)

Also, the Gunners' German midfielder Mezut Ozil, 30, has left London to stay in Turkey for a few days after being left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad in midweek. (Mirror)

Former Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho could be open to managing a club in France's Ligue 1. (Bein Sports)

The opening of Tottenham's new stadium has been delayed until at least April because of the FA Cup schedule. (Sun)

Manchester United are willing to pay Tottenham a £34m compensation fee for Mauricio Pochettino if they sign him as their permanent manager in the summer. (Standard)

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, is not popular among his team-mates at the Bernabeu, and is known as 'The Golfer', according to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Mail)