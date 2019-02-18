World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 11-17 February

From the section

Stoke, England, 12 February: A statue outside Stoke's Bet365 stadium of former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks is draped in scarves and surrounded by floral tributes to honour the World Cup-winning goalkeeper, who died aged 81 on Tuesday. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Penrith, Australia, 17 February: Suematso Yoshiko of Japan competes in the Women's Freestyle Oceania Championship during the 2019 Australian Canoe Slalom Open. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Muscat, Oman, 16 February: Spectators wait for competitors to pass during the first stage of the cycling Tour of Oman from Al Sawadi Beach to Suhar Corniche. (Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

Gros Islet, St Lucia, 11 February: Joe Root of England celebrates his century during day three of the final Test between West Indies and England at Darren Sammy Ground. ((Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP/Getty Images)

Torsby, Sweden, 16 February: Sebastien Ogier of France and Julien Ingrassia of France compete in their Citroen Total WRT on day two of the WRC Sweden. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Bad Gastien, Austria, 15 February: Taisei Yamamoto of Japan competes during the Red Bull Playstreets slopestyle ski event. (Photo by Samo Vidic/Getty Images)

Doha, Qatar, 15 February: Romania fans enjoy the atmosphere during the match between Simona Halep of Romania and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day five of the Qatar Total Open 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 14 February: The Australia, Great Britain and China boats during SailGP training on Sydney Harbour. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Midway, Utah, 14 February: Caroline Colombo of France collapses in the finish area after the women’s 7.5km sprint of the IBU World Cup Biathlon at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 17 February: Kane Richardson of the Renegades celebrates after the Big Bash League Final between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

