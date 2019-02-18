Football gossip: Sancho, Saiss, Berahino, Banega, Jovic, Diame

Liverpool could make another move for 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho after missing out on him when he was at Manchester City. (Mirror)

Wolves are close to agreeing a new contract with Morocco midfielder Romain Saiss, 28. (Telegraph)

Arsenal will make another attempt to sign Sevilla and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, 30, in the summer. (Mirror)

Stoke will try to sell striker Saido Berahino as soon as the summer transfer window opens after the 25-year-old Burundi international was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. (Mail)

Barcelona are favourites to sign Benfica striker Luka Jovic, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 21-year-old Serb. (Goal)

Spanish champions Barcelona are also finalising the signing of Brazilian centre-back Vitao, 19, from Palmeiras. (Marca)

Juventus have asked Inter Milan about Mauro Icardi's future but have not had talks with the Argentina striker, 25, or his agent. (Radio Rai via Four Four Two)

Newcastle's former Senegal midfielder Mo Diame, 31, is edging closer to triggering a contract extension at St James' Park. (Chronicle)

West Ham and Norway midfielder Martin Samuelsen, 21, who is on loan at VVV Venlo, is poised to return to his homeland with FK Haugesund. (Inside Futbol)

West Brom's England Under-19 midfielder Rekeem Harper, 18 is "one step closer" to signing a new contract. (Express and Star)

Manchester City are set to add third-tier Chinese club Sichuan Jiuniu to their global portfolio. (Guardian)