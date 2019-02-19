Football gossip: Laporte, Rice, Wan-Bissaka, Chilwell, Sancho, Sarri, De Gea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is monitoring West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 20, Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, and Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, 22, as he looks to buy young British talent in the summer. (Sun)

German side Bayern Munich have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Palace's Wan-Bissaka. (Mail)

Manchester United have identified Borussia Dortmund winger Jaden Sancho, 18, as their top summer transfer target, but they feel they would need Champions League football next season to lure the England international back to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Manchester City are set to offer French defender Aymeric Laporte, 24, a new contract given his fine form this season. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri will be sacked if they lose Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. (Mirror)

Chelsea would be able to sack Sarri for £5m - the cheapest pay-off for a manager in the era of owner Roman Abramovich. (Sun)

Chelsea have identified former midfielder and current Derby manager Frank Lampard and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as potential replacements for Sarri. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are still hopeful of reaching a deal over a new contract with 28-year-old Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, but there are concerns that agents' fees are driving up the price. (ESPN)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger met with Paris St-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi at a WTA tennis tournament in Doha last week, amid rumours the French champions are unhappy with sporting director Antero Henrique. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal are monitoring developments with Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, 26, as they assess replacements for 36-year-old Petr Cech, who will retire at the end of the season. (Mail)

Striker Angel di Maria says his relationship with former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal deteriorated after he questioned the Dutchman's tough management style at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona sent scouts to watch Lille's 23-year-old Ivorian attacker Nicolas Pepe, 23, and 19-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao. (France Football)

Tottenham have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring 22-year-old Birmingham City striker Che Adams. (Birmingham Mail)

Real Madrid are close to finalising a deal to sign 21-year-old Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Portuguese side Porto. (Marca)