Football gossip: Bale, Hazard, Eriksen, Hudson-Odoi, Blanc, Almiron, Thuram

Manchester United are set to hand England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, a new six-year contract after making a breakthrough with negotiations.(Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid could let Wales forward Gareth Bale leave in the summer - and may use the 29-year-old as part of a deal for Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, or Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Marca)

Or Real could demand a fee of £131m for Bale, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (TeleMadrid, via Talksport)

Paris St-Germain are planning a move for Chelsea's England Under-19 forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, who is also a target for Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Former France and Paris St-Germain coach Laurent Blanc will be among the contenders to replace Maurizio Sarri if Chelsea decide to sack the Italian next week. (London Evening Standard)

Paraguay attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron was being tracked by Manchester United before joining Newcastle, according to the 25-year-old's agent. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Tottenham are hoping to take a significant step towards opening their new 62,062 stadium this season, with test events proposed for 16 and 23 March. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring 17-year-old Khephren Thuram - the son of former France international Lilian Thuram. The France Under-18 international is yet to sign professional terms at Monaco. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United's English striker Billy Sharp, 33, is poised to sign a new two-and-a-half-year contract. (Telegraph)

Leicester's Croatian defender Filip Benkovic, 21, has reaffirmed his intention to return to the Foxes next season after a loan spell at Celtic.(Leicester Mercury)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has emerged as a contender to succeed Richard Scudamore as Premier League chief executive. (Times)

Reading and Nigeria forward Sone Aluko, 30, is finalising a move to Chinese side Beijing Renhe. (Mail)

AC Milan want Celtic target Timothy Castagne after being impressed with the 23-year-old Belgium full-back's performances for Atalanta in Serie A. (Inside Futbol)

Liverpool are set to tour North America rather than Asia this summer. (Liverpool Echo)