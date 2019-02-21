Football gossip: Rashford, Koulibaly, Puel, Benitez, Guendouzi

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 21. (Mundo Deportivo)

The agent of Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly has dismissed talk of the 27-year-old Napoli and Senegal defender joining Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Leicester will consider replacing manager Claude Puel with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, who has postponed contract talks at St James' Park to focus on the side's relegation battle. (Daily Mirror)

A tale of two keepers How De Gea and Alisson became stars of the Premier League

Puel has held talks with Leicester vice-captain Kasper Schmeichel after the goalkeeper's father Peter suggested his son wants to play for a bigger team, and that Puel is unable to inspire his players. (Leicester Mercury)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has brushed off reports Paris St-Germain are considering a £60m move for the Gunners' France Under-21 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 19. (Football.London)

Fulham's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico says he would like to stay at the conclusion of his loan from Sevilla. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona are tracking Lille and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23, who has been a target for Arsenal. (Sport)

Liverpool Under-18 captain Paul Glatzel, 18, who has scored 23 times for the youth team this season, has signed his first professional contract. (Liverpool Echo)

Stoke are exploring the possibility of sacking Burundi forward Saido Berahino amid the fallout from the 25-year-old's drink-driving case. (Mail)

Mallorca's Spanish defender Antonio Raillo, 27, says he turned down "a really good opportunity" to sign for Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window. (AS, via Nottingham Post)

Hull are monitoring Motherwell's in-demand Scottish midfielder Jake Hastie, 19. (Hull Daily Mail)

Manchester United have warned Liverpool fans about "persistent standing" in the build-up to Sunday's game at Old Trafford. (Liverpool Echo)

Meanwhile, Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final against Wolves has complicated plans to hold the Old Trafford derby against Manchester City in the first week of April. (ESPN)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes to take his team away on a warm-weather training camp next month during a period in which they may have three weeks without a fixture. (Football.London)