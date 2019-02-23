Football gossip: Wan-Bissaka, Joelinton, Saul, Rakitic, Hart, Rondon, Meunier

Arsenal head the chase for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, who is rated at £40m. (Sun)

Newcastle are prepared to break their transfer record and have agreed a £51m deal to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton, 22, from Hoffenheim in the summer. (Sport1, via Star)

Barcelona are ready to bid 110m euros (£95m) for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 24, who has also been linked with Chelsea. (AS)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are monitoring Barcelona's Croatia international midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30. (Mundo Deportivo)

Burnley and England keeper Joe Hart, 31, could be set for a move to the MLS. (Sun)

Striker Salomon Rondon, 29, on loan at Newcastle from West Brom,has revealed he is happy to remain with the Magpies beyond this season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Everton have made an approach to sign Paris St-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, 27. (Le10Sport, via Talksport)

Arsenal want to bring in their former winger Marc Overmars as their technical director but the move is being blocked by his current club Ajax.(Mirror)

Arsenal will offer defender Rob Holding, 23, a new deal after he suffered a long-term injury in December. (Mirror)

Brazil international full-back Marcelo is ready to leave Real Madrid and Juventus are interested in the 30-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Record-breaking Roy Hodgson surpasses Sir Bobby as the oldest Premier League boss

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, says he wants to stay at the Nou Camp after facing questions about a potential exit. (Marca)

Leicester manager Claude Puel has pleaded with Foxes fans to stick with his young side after they lost their fourth consecutive home game. (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool managing director Billy Hogan says funds will be available to manager Jurgen Klopp this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg will return to full-time refereeing in the Chinese Super League from 1 March having completed a two-year stay as director of refereeing in Saudi Arabia. (Mail)