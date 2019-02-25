Football gossip: Rodgers, Neymar, Mbappe, Hart, Wan-Bissaka, Hazard

Leicester City are set to offer Celtic £6m to appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager after sacking Claude Puel on Sunday. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that neither Brazil forward Neymar, 27, linked with Real Madrid, or France striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, will be sold this year. (Marca)

Manchester United have been linked with a summer swoop for Sporting's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (A Bola, via Mail)

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has admitted interest in the vacant Leicester managerial post. (BeINSports, via Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are leading the transfer race for 21-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are willing to match Crystal Palace's £40m asking price (Sun)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard would be a success at Real Madrid if the 28-year-old opted for a Spanish move. (London Evening Standard)

Mourinho plans to be back in management this summer. (ESPN)

Arsenal will not be welcoming Marc Overmars as their director of football because Ajax will not let him leave and will not be enticed by any compensation offers, according to reports. (Sun)

Joe Hart, 31, may quit the Premier League for Major League Soccer, with the former England number one goalkeeper struggling to regain his place in the Burnley side (TalkSport)