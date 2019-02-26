Football gossip: De Gea, Higuain, Rakitic, Monchi, Cardoso

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, is in danger of being priced out of Manchester United, despite the club's willingness to offer him a new £350,000-a-week deal. (Evening Standard)

Juventus have no intention bringing Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain back to the club after the 31-year-old's loan at Chelsea finishes. (Il Corriere di Torino, via Sun)

Manchester United are monitoring Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30. (Mail)

Roma are increasingly resigned to the departure of sporting director Monchi, with Arsenal a leading contender to hire the 50-year-old Spaniard in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Watford are among the clubs interested in Boavista's 18-year-old Portuguese defender Goncalo Cardoso. (Mail)

Rodgers gets shot at Premier League redemption Manager leaves Celtic for Leicester

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger's brother says Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, should be stripped of the Blues captaincy and his sibling should be named as his replacement. (Mirror)

Southampton are preparing to make a fresh move for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin. The 21-year-old France Under-21 international has also been monitored by Everton. (Mail)

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 22, is on Barcelona's shortlist should Dutch stopper Jasper Cillessen, 29, leave the club. (El Club de la Mitjanit, via Sport)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says his Germany team-mate Marco Reus would have been a great signing for the La Liga giants, if the midfielder, 29, had not wished to stay at Borussia Dortmund. (DAZN, via Goal)

Former Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma's wage demands have put Toronto FC off signing the 35-year-old Besiktas winger. (ESPN)

West Brom are tracking Crawley Town defender David Sesay, 20. (Sun)

Sixth-tier Bradford Park Avenue's boss Mark Bower is one of the surprise favourites for the Bradford City job. (Telegraph & Argus)

Tottenham have announced an "official supplier of toiletries". (TottenhamHotspur.com)