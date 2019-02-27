Football gossip: Lukaku, QPR, Wilson, Jovic, Vukovic

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 25, wants to join Juventus this summer if he is forced out of Manchester United. (Sun)

QPR could move into a 45,000-capacity stadium as part of a £425m redevelopment project. (Mail)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in £40m-rated Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson, 27. (Sun)

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Benfica and Serbia striker Luka Jovic. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Mail)

Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs looking at Maritimo's Croatian midfielder Josip Vukovic, 26. (Talksport)

Arsenal will recall 26-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from his loan spell at Reading to become the club's number two as they can't afford to buy a replacement for the retiring Petr Cech. (Sun)

Former Leeds United boss David Hockaday says he tried to sign now-Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk from Celtic during his short spell at Elland Road, but was turned down by owner Massimo Cellino. (Guardian)

Vinnie Jones says an unnamed American investor opted out of buying Newcastle United because he "didn't like their nickname". (Talksport)

Chelsea asked their fans on Twitter who the club should sign in the close season, despite currently being banned from making transfers. (Reuters)

Manchester United striker James Wilson, 23, says he chose a loan move to Aberdeen this season to put himself "in the shop window". (ESPN)

Real Madrid have identified Ajax's Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 26, as a replacement for 30-year-old Marcelo. (Tuttosport, via Mirror)

Brazil international Marcelo is set to join Juventus. (Tuttosport, via AS)

Juventus should consider a swap deal involving Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 25, and Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, says the club's former president. (Radio Kiss Kiss, via Goal)