Football gossip: Bale, Pogba, Hazard, Chilwell, Lewandowski, Tagliafico

Real Madrid will look to sell Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, this summer. (AS in Spanish)

South Korea forward Son Heung-min has revealed he almost quit Tottenham after his first season in England because he "didn't feel comfortable". (Standard)

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future hinges on the club qualifying for the Champions League with the 25-year-old France midfielder still open to a return to Juventus. (Tuttosport in Italian)

Tottenham's players fear striker Harry Kane could leave if the club doesn't break its trophy drought. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are in contract talks with Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, amid interest from Real Madrid. (Le10Sport in French)

Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 37, is in line to earn a new contract at Chelsea - but only if the club can fill their homegrown quota. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 28, this summer if he decides to leave Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, 33, and Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, 26 - both Spain internationals - are targets for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has revealed he wants to leave the club so he can be closer to his fiancee and young daughter. The 23-year-old says his family have gone through a "traumatic" time in having a child. (Times - via Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell has calmed talk of a possible summer move to Manchester City. The 22-year-old England international says nobody wants to leave the club now that Brendan Rodgers has become manager. (Goal)

Inter Milan are prepared to target Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 30, this summer. (Onet in Polish)

Chelsea's Nigerian full-back Ola Aina, 22, is set to complete an £8.7m move to Torino after an impressive loan spell with the Serie A outfit. (Goal)

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 26, this summer. (ESPN)

Midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, may choose not to make his loan move to Arsenal permanent if he continues to be a substitute, says the club's former defender Lee Dixon. (Evening Standard)

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt, 24, says he wants to stay with Spanish club Celta Vigo when his loan spell ends at the end of the season. (Read Southampton)