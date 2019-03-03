Football gossip: Gomez, Monreal, Bale, Isco, Carrasco, Chambers, Townsend

Liverpool want Celta Vigo and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, in a £35m deal after former Reds forward Luis Suarez recommended his compatriot. (Sun)

Arsenal are interested in Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico, 26, or Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 21, as a replacement for Spain left-back Nacho Monreal, if the 33-year-old leaves for Barcelona. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen to sign Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spain midfielder Isco. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

New Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Aston Villa's Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 24. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool are still linked with RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, despite interest from Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United's Italy right-back Matteo Darmian, 29, for £9.5m. (Football Italia)

Arsenal want to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 25, from Chinese side Dalian Yifang, after failing to secure a loan deal in the January transfer window. (Express)

Wales forward Gareth Bale's transfer value has dropped to £63m, meaning Real Madrid are set to make a £30m loss if they sell the 29-year-old in the summer. (Mirror)

Jamie Carragher says his former club Liverpool still need to find a replacement for Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, who left for Barcelona in January 2018. (Mirror)

Scouts from top German teams are coming to England to watch Arsenal and Chelsea academy players to find 'the next Jadon Sancho'. (Sun)

Arsenal fans are putting pressure on the club to recall Calum Chambers, 24, from his loan spell at Fulham, with the defender-turned-midfielder impressing for the Cottagers this season. (Express)

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott does not think midfielder Phil Foden, 18, should leave the Etihad on loan. (Manchester Evening News)

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, 27, for a potential international recall this month. (Mirror)

Former Hull, Aston Villa, Wigan, Sunderland and current Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. (Telegraph - subscription required)