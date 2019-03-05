Football gossip: Dybala, Lukaku, Bale, Rice, Maguire, Kenyon

Manchester United are prepared to make a £120m bid for Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala 25, if Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, leaves Old Trafford in the summer. (Sun)

Manchester City could pocket a £15m windfall if Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho becomes the latest £100m footballer this summer. Manchester United are interested in the 18-year-old. (Sun)

Former Tottenham striker Clive Allen says the north London club could make a "huge statement" by signing Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, from Real Madrid. (Talksport)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 20, is set to be included in England's squad for the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers after the FA completed the paperwork for his switch from the Republic of Ireland. (Telegraph)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers knows he could face a fight to keep Harry Maguire this summer, with Manchester United interested in the England defender, 26. (Leicester Mercury)

Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon has launched a last-minute bid to buy Bolton Wanderers. (Sun)

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba, 34, has backed the Welsh side to avoid relegation from the Premier League, despite the Ivory Coast international being ruled out for the rest of the season. (Mirror)

Contract negotiations have started between AC Milan and their 20-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Milan are keen to extend the Italian's contract to 2024 at the earliest. (SportMediaset, via Calciomercato)

Schalke hope to tempt Liverpool into selling striker Taiwo Awoniyi. The 21-year-old Nigerian is currently on loan at Belgian side Mouscron. (Liverpool Echo)

Hull City are scouting Reading's 21-year-old goalkeeper Luke Southwood, who is on loan at Eastleigh and has played for England at youth level, ahead of a potential summer move. (Daily Mail)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, says Barcelona told him to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League. The Dutchman will join the La Liga champions in the summer. (De Telegraaf, via Evening Standard)

Andres Iniesta convinced fellow Spanish midfielder Sergi Samper, 24, to leave Barcelona and join Japanese side Vissel Kobe. (Reuters)

Real Madrid fans are being given the chance to vote on whether each player in the squad should be sold, as well as who should be the club's next manager. (Marca - in Spanish)

North Ferriby United are likely to have new owners before the end of the season after the current owners failed in a bid to change the club's name to East Hull. (Hull Daily Mail)

AFC Wimbledon expect to start building their new stadium at Plough Lane in April or May. (Evening Standard)