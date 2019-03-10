Football gossip: Guardiola, Gundogan, Jokanovic, Mbappe

Pep Guardiola, linked recently with Juventus, has told friends he is open to staying at Manchester City for the next four years. (Telegraph)

Guardiola has cast doubt on Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City future by revealing the 28-year-old midfielder is holding out on signing a new contract. (Mirror)

West Brom will have further talks with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic on Monday as they pursue a new head coach, following the dismissal of Darren Moore. (Telegraph)

Tottenham and Arsenal are likely to compete for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, 23. The Gunners may have to sell Mesut Ozil before making a move. (Express)

France international striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, a target for Real Madrid, has played down speculation linking him with a move away from Paris St-Germain this summer. (Squawka)

Manchester City are monitoring Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele with a view to making a summer move for the 22-year-old, who has also been watched by Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus. (Express)

Tottenham could move for Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso, who has scored 12 goals on loan at Real Betis from Paris St-Germain this season, if Christian Eriksen, 27, leaves to join Real Madrid. (Talksport)

However Betis look set to take up an option to sign Lo Celso - also wanted by Real Madrid - on a permanent deal for £21.5m in the summer. (Marca)

Kilmarnock have made a pre-contract offer to their former midfielder, Derby's Craig Bryson, 32, whose current deal ends this summer. (Express)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri criticised Eden Hazard for moving the ball too slowly despite the 28-year-old's superb late equaliser against Wolves. (Talksport)

Chelsea have put Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on their list of managerial transfer targets. (Star)

Celtic are keen to sign Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, 25, currently on loan at Bristol City. (Daily Record)

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos, 32, will seek to leave Real Madrid this summer if the club move to appoint former manager Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies goalkeeper David de Gea was distracted by his on-going contract dispute during the 2-0 defeat by Arsenal. (Evening Standard)