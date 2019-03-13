Football gossip: Pogba, Klopp, Bowen, Hazard, Alderweireld, Bielsa, Icardi

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has backtracked on a decision to leave Old Trafford in the summer after talks with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. (Sun)

United's interest in 31-year-old Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has subsequently died down. (Evening Standard)

Former Bayern Munich president Franz Beckenbauer has backed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a potential future manager at the Bundesliga club. (Goal)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has "never said anything about Real Madrid", according to team-mate Willian. The 26-year-old Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to the La Liga club. (Mail)

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen rejected a £12m move to Cardiff City after the Bluebirds attempted to sign him when Emiliano Sala was missing, but not confirmed dead. The 22-year-old forward said the "whole situation was very uncomfortable". (Mail)

Juventus and Real Madrid have emerged as potential destinations for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. The 26-year-old has not featured in a competitive match since being stripped of his captaincy in February. (TyC Sports, via Calciomercato)

Manchester United have been given the green light to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. A clause in the 30-year-old's contract could see him leave £26m in the summer. (Mirror)

Rafa Benitez will be ordered to sign younger players if he agrees a new contract at Newcastle. The former Liverpool boss is likely to face a battle to make 29-year-old West Brom striker Salomon Rondon's loan permanent. (Mirror)

Real Madrid look set to beat Manchester United in the race for Porto defender Eder Militao's signature. The 21-year-old had been the subject of a rumoured £45m deal. (Sun)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could leave Elland Road if his side fail to win promotion to the Premier League, former defender Danny Mills believes. (Talksport)

AC Milan have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Argentine midfielder Juan Sebastian Sforza, despite interest from Manchester City and PSG. West Ham, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also reportedly interested in the teenager. (Milan News, via Calciomercato)

Slavisa Jokanovic is yet to hear from West Brom about the vacant managerial position. No formal talks are thought to have taken place. (Mirror)