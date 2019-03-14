Football gossip: Eriksen, Tierney, Pope, Mbappe, Fekir, Sarr

Tottenham expect Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, to leave this summer, with Real Madrid among the clubs interested. (Mail)

Manchester City will be banned from signing players for two transfer windows by Fifa for breaching rules over the transfer of young players. (Sun)

Arsenal and Leicester are both interested in signing Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 21. Leicester want Tierney to replace defender Ben Chilwell as they anticipate bids for the Englishman. (Mirror)

The Gunners have held talks with Rennes over 21-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. Arsenal beat the French club to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. (Goal France - in French)

Burnley will look to sell Nick Pope, 26, for around £10m this summer, with Arsenal keen on the England goalkeeper. (Sun)

Juventus will do everything they can to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, from Paris St-Germain this summer. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

'Bale wants to stay at Real for the rest of his career' Gareth Bale's agent provides insight into the Wales forward's career

Newcastle are interested in Lyon boss Bruno Genesio if Rafael Benitez does not extend his contract at St James' Park. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign France and Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, 25, in the summer. (Daily Record)

But Zidane is not interested in taking PSG and Brazil forward Neymar, 27, to the Bernabeu. (AS)

After signing Brazil and Porto defender Eder Militao, Real already have their maximum of three non-EU players for next year, making it more likely Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez will not rejoin them once his two-year loan at Bayern Munich ends. (Marca)

Real want to raise 150m euros (£128m) in player sales this summer and will ask for 50m euros (£42.7m) each for Rodriguez and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who is on loan at Chelsea. (El Confidencial - in Spanish)

The Spanish giants could put some of that money towards signing 19-year-old Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (AS)

Manchester United have joined the race for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. The France international is out of contract this summer and has already held talks with Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. (Sun)

Ex-Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and Preston boss Alex Neil are the top targets for the vacant managerial role at West Brom. (Sky Sports)

PSG will offer head coach Thomas Tuchel a one-year extension to his contract. The German signed a two-year deal in May 2018. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is not disappointed after Zinedine Zidane was reappointed at Real Madrid. Mourinho, who was linked with a return to the Spanish side, said Zidane is perfect for the job. (El Chiringuito TV via ESPN)

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert says the Premier League strugglers are facing a squad overhaul this summer. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham were very close to signing Portugal and then-Porto midfielder Joao Moutinho in 2012, says former manager Andre Villas-Boas. Moutinho, 32, now plays for Wolves. (Talksport)

Former England captain David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami have announced they plan to play in Fort Lauderdale for their first two seasons. (NBC Sports)