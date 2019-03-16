Football gossip: De Gea, Courtois, Eriksen, Bale, Sessegnon, Icardi, Perisic

Real Madrid want to sign Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, following Zinedine Zidane's return to the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Zidane says no final decision has been made on Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' future at the club. The 26-year-old, who was signed after Zidane left the club in May 2018, was dropped for the Frenchman's first match back. (Evening Standard)

Madrid are also keen on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen - but the Premier League club want £200m for the 26-year-old Dane. (Sunday Star)

Real could sell Wales striker Gareth Bale, 29, to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, 28. (Sunday Express)

Tottenham are preparing a £50m bid for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon. The 18-year-old - who has attracted interested from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain - has yet to sign a new deal with Fulham. (Sunday Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino also sent scouts to watch Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese striker Joao Pedro Neves Filipe. (Sunday Star)

Inter Milan are ready to sell Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 26, and Croatian striker Ivan Perisic, 30, with Manchester United and Arsenal both interested in signing either player. (La Gazzetta Dello Sporto - in Italian)

Paris Saint-Germain have put contract talks with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 41, Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, 35, and Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, 34, on hold after the French club were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manager Pep Guardiola says that Borussia Dortmund's English winger Jadon Sancho, 18, "didn't not want the challenge" of attempting to become a first-team regular at Manchester City. Sancho left the Premier League club in August 2017. (Sky Sports)

DR Congo want to convince Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play for the national team. The 21-year-old was born in London and is of Congolese heritage. (Independent)

Arsenal are keen to sign Wan-Bissaka, although Palace want £40m for the right-back. (Sun on Sunday)

Everton manager Marco Silva has told Colombian defender Yerry Mina, 24, he needs to be more consistent if he wants to become a regular in the first team. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City are all interested in signing Lyon's 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are interested in Celta Vigo's Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez - but they may not make a move for the 22-year-old as he does not have an EU passport. (Marca - in Spanish)

Sevilla have opened talks with Roma's former director of football Monchi, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal. (Talksport)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side do not need "any big-money buys". (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison, 21, says he almost quit football as a teenager to "sell ice creams" to help his family out. (Liverpool Echo)