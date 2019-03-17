Football gossip: Griezmann, Sarri, Felix, Rodriguez, Richarlison

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann regrets opting against leaving for Barcelona last summer and is again tempted by a move to the Nou Camp. (L'Equipe - in French)

But although the 27-year-old France international has offered himself to a number of European clubs - including Barcelona - the Catalan club are not interested. (ESPN)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may use the international break to sack manager Maurizio Sarri after a disappointing defeat by Everton on Sunday. (Express)

Bayern's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, 27, does not want to remain in Munich beyond his current loan spell from Real Madrid, which finishes at the end of this season. (Marca)

AC Milan could be deterred by Everton's 70m euro (£60m) valuation of their 21-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison. (Calciomercato)

Benfica's Portuguese forward Joao Felix says he is happy at the club, despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. Liverpool previously had a £61m offer for the 19-year-old rejected. (Marca - in Spanish)

Liverpool have contacted Benfica over a potential world-record move for Portuguese centre-back Francisco Reis Ferreira, 21. (Record, via Metro)

White Hart Lane railway station is set to be renamed Tottenham Hotspur, subject to a public consultation. (Guardian)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy says the club's summer transfer plans will not be affected by the cost of their new stadium. (ESPN)

Manager Jurgen Klopp has committed his future to Liverpool after ex-Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer tipped him to take over at Bayern Munich. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal will consider hiring former player Marc Overmars as their technical director after top target Monchi chose to return to Sevilla following his departure from Roma. (Telegraph)

Juventus are prepared to offer Alexis Sanchez, 30, a way out of Manchester United, but would need the Chile striker to take a pay cut. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan have told Real Madrid they want 80m euros (£68m) for 26-year-old Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who has not played for the Serie A side since being stripped of the captaincy last month. (AS)

Newcastle are ready to sort out an extension deal with Rafael Benitez as soon as possible because of concerns at new names being linked with the post and the Spaniard being linked to other clubs. (Chronicle)

Arsenal, West Ham and Inter Milan are interested in a move for Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia when his contract ends this summer, according to the 33-year-old Ecuadorian's father and agent. (El Universo, via Sky Sports)