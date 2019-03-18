Football gossip: Mane, Messi, Ronaldo, Beckham, Sanchez, Suarez

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, 26, in the summer. (France Football)

Manchester United could sign Roma and Greece defender Kostas Manolas, 27, for a bargain fee this summer. Manolas has a release clause in his contract of £30.8m. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News)

David Beckham dreams of signing Barcelona's Lionel Messi, 31, or Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, for his Major League soccer side Inter Miami. (Fox Sports)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has received a written offer to extend his contract at the club beyond this season. (Chronicle)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, could move to Juventus in the summer, if the Chilean is prepared to drop his current £500,000 a week wages. (Calciomercato, via Express)

United are considering allowing Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 23, to leave on loan for the whole of next season to gain experience. (Sun)

Arsenal are targeting a summer bid for Portugal international Gelson Martins. The 23-year-old forward is currently on loan at Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco from Atletico Madrid.(A Bola, via Talksport)

The Gunners will send Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, back to Barcelona this summer when his loan move ends after he failed to impress manager Unai Emery. (Sun)

The German Football Federation has visited England's St George's Park to gain ideas of how to build their own new training centre and have also been asking about coaching and player development. (Mirror)

Liverpool and Newcastle are both interested in signing 18-year-old Middlesbrough left-winger Bilal Brahimi, although Ligue 1 side Rennes also want the Frenchman. (Teamtalk)

Bournemouth want to sign 20-year-old English Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who is currently on loan at Derby, on a season-long loan deal for 2019-20. (Sun)

Aston Villa want to sign French defender Yoann Barbet, 25, although he is in talks with his current club Brentford over a new contract. (Birmingham Mail)

Championship side Ipswich Town are interested in signing Tranmere's 28-year-old striker James Norwood, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic believes the club should focus on signing a midfielder this summer. (Express)

Ex-Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Newcastle's Salomon Rondon, who is on loan from West Brom, has been the best signing in the Premier League this season. (Talksport)