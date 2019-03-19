Women's World Curling Championship: Scotland beat holders Canada for fourth win

Scotland in action at the World Championships in Denmark

Scotland skip Sophie Jackson sealed a dramatic 6-5 victory over defending champions Canada at the Women's World Curling Championships in Denmark.

Jackson, back after three games out with a back injury, cleared Chelsea Carey's stone in the extra end to leave her own standing for the winning point.

Scotland sit fifth in the standings with four wins and two defeats halfway through the round-robin stage.

"It feels amazing. It's been tough sitting on the bench," Jackson said.

"I really want to play in my first World Championship, so it's great. It's onwards and upwards now."

The Scots, who have rallied superbly from losing their first two games, are on course for the next stage with the top six going through.

They face Denmark and Switzerland on Wednesday.