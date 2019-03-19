Football gossip: Griezmann, Hazard, Ibrahimovic, Dybala, Rabiot, Manolas

Manchester United are favourites to sign Atletico Madrid's French World Cup-winning forward Antoine Griezmann, 27, in the summer. (Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea's Belgian forward Eden Hazard, 27, says he will not be distracted by the mounting speculation he will join Real Madrid in the summer. (Metro)

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, has revealed why he rejected Manchester City years before joining rivals Manchester United in 2016. (Mirror)

Liverpool could be ready to agree a deal to sign Argentine Paulo Dybala, 25, from Juventus in a matter of weeks. (Tutto Mercato, via Team Talk)

Manchester United still have a chance of signing 23-year-old Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot after his mother, who is also his agent, denied a story that suggested the France international had agreed to join Barcelona. (L'Equipe, via Metro)

How much do you know about the Euros? Take our quiz

Manchester United or Arsenal could land Roma's Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas for a cut-price figure this summer. The 27-year-old's release clause will fall if his side do not qualify for the Champions League. (Calciomercato, via Mirror)

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, has asked Liverpool to cancel his two-year loan deal with Besiktas. (Turkiye Gazetesi, via Liverpool Echo)

Wolves are interested in signing Portugal Under-19 forward Francisco Trincao, 19, from Braga. (Birmingham Mail)

Olivier Giroud's salary demands could make the 32-year-old Chelsea and France striker too expensive for Marseille or Lyon. (Le10 Sport - in French)

West Ham and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Mainz attacking midfielder Erkan Eyibil. The 17-year-old from Turkey has been dubbed 'the new Mesut Ozil'. (Turkish Football)

Paris St-Germain's Brazilian defender Dani Alves, 35, has agreed a contract extension with the French champions. (ESPN)

Manchester City's 18-year-old goalkeeper Curtis Anderson, who was in the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, has joined Charlotte Independence in America. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will reject the option to turn 25-year-old midfielder Denis Suarez's loan into a permanent move and will instead send him back to parent club Barcelona. (Sun)

New Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects Croatian defender Filip Benkovic to feature for his side next season. The Foxes loaned the 21-year-old out to Celtic in the summer and Rodgers worked with him before moving from the Scottish champions to the King Power Stadium. (Leicester Mercury)