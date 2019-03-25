Football gossip: Pogba, Mbappe, Mane, Neymar, Felix, Umtiti

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, has decided he wants to leave Manchester United this summer and is considering moves to Spain or Italy. (AS - in Spanish)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 20, his number one transfer target this summer and could offer around 280m euros (£240.1m). (France Football - in French)

Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, 26, is also a key summer target for Real Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

Brazil forward Neymar is in talks with Paris St-Germain over a contract extension, his father has said. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (ESPN)

Benfica want to increase the release cause in Portuguese forward Joao Felix's contract to fend off interest from a number of clubs. Manchester United and Juventus have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Barcelona will consider selling France defender Samuel Umtiti to Manchester United this summer, despite the 25-year-old wanting to stay at the La Liga club. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Umtiti believes his international teammate and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, 28, regrets not joining Barcelona during the last transfer window. (Express)

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Hererra, 29, says it is "logical" that he has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain with only three months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. (El Periodico - in Spanish)

Arsenal are also interested in signing Hererra on a free transfer in the summer. (Mail)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says players have been told they will not be allowed to leave in the summer if the club's transfer ban is upheld. (Times)

Both Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in Ajax's Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico. Ajax want £15m for the 26-year-old. (Sun)

Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco, 25, who was the subject of a bid from Arsenal in January, says he would "love" to return to Europe from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. (Sun)

Manchester United and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic says he wants interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his backroom staff to remain at the Premier League club. (ESPN)

Former Liverpool academy player Alexander Kacaniklic says he was accidentally sold to Fulham as part of a swap deal by former manager Roy Hodgson. Hodgson thought a different "Alex" was being sent to Craven Cottage, with Paul Konchesky joining the Reds. (Metro)

Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27, says even if Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane called him to ask him to join the Spanish club he would stay with the Blues. (Mirror)