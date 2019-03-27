Football gossip: Hudson-Odoi, Sancho, Rashford, Maguire, Chilwell, De Gea

Chelsea could listen to offers in excess of £43m for England international Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Sport Bild, via Metro)

Borussia Dortmund insist they have no plans to sell England international Jadon Sancho, 19, linked with Manchester United. (Mirror)

Barcelona are keen to offer Manchester United either Philippe Coutinho, 26, or Malcom, 22, as part of a deal to bring England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail)

Leicester are adamant that Manchester United target Harry Maguire, 26, and fellow England defender Ben Chilwell, 22, linked with Manchester City, will not be sold. (Mirror)

Manchester United's qualification for next season's Champions League could prove critical in contract negotiations with Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have no intention of selling their highest-earning player, Alexis Sanchez, 30, despite indifferent form and reports of a destabilising effect on negotiations with De Gea's new deal. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has emerged as a summer target for Roma, Napoli and AC Milan. (Mirror)

Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring Swansea's Wales international winger Dan James, 21. (Sun)

Liverpool's Serbia international midfielder Marko Grujic, 22, on loan for the season at Hertha Berlin, wants to stay at the German club for another year. (Liverpool Echo)

Paraguay international forward Sergio Diaz, 21, will remain with Real Madrid after Brazilian club Corinthians, where he has been on loan this season, decided against using their option to buy. (Marca)

Liverpool are likely to ask in excess of £12m from Rangers this summer for 22-year-old winger Ryan Kent, who is on loan at Ibrox this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Bolton employees have been told a takeover by a mystery buyer has been agreed in principle and the proposed deal could be completed this week. (Telegraph)

From England international to third-choice club goalkeeper Rob Green on playing third fiddle at Chelsea

Leicester are among a host of European clubs monitoring Chelsea's 18-year-old Dutch forward Daishawn Redan. (Bild, via Leicester Mercury)

Wolves, Brighton and Norwich are all interested in Leyton Orient's 20-year-old defender Dan Happe. (Sun)

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 25, wants to try American football in the NFL "in 10 or 12 years". (ESPN)

QPR have not ruled out the prospect of moving into the Linford Christie Stadium, the athletics venue a mile from their current Loftus Road home, as tenants. (London Evening Standard)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is planning contract talks with full-back Christian Fuchs, 32, who had revealed plans to leave the club and move to America in the summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Claudio Yacob, 31, has been linked with Olympiacos. (Nottingham Post)

A planned protest inside Craven Cottage over Fulham ticket prices has been thwarted after the 'Stop the Greed' campaign group were told their banners could not be brought into the ground. (Football.London)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has called for "proper" punishment for Montenegro after England players were subjected to racial abuse. (Argus)

Former Newcastle defender Davide Santon, 28, now with Roma, says the Magpies will always be in his heart, and that Rafa Benitez can lead the club to next level. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Brighton striker Gordon Smith is introducing stem cell treatment to English football clubs to help players recover from injuries and prolong their careers. (Argus)