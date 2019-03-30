Football gossip: Eriksen, Pogba, De Gea, Chilwell, Zaha, Skriniar, Tielemans

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would want £130m from Real Madrid for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has held two phone conversations with Real Madrid over a move to Spain for the 26-year-old France international. (Marca, via Manchester Evening News)

Zinedine Zidane has told Pogba he wants him at Real Madrid and insists he does not know why the 26-year-old would not want to join him at the Bernabeu. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain will meet David de Gea's wage demands of £350,000 a week and the 28-year-old Spain goalkeeper will leave Manchester United if they do not match the offer. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona want Leicester's England international defender Ben Chilwell, 22, for £50m. (Sun)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, who worked under him at Cardiff. United are understood to be due 25% of the profits of Zaha's next move under the terms of his sale back to Palace in 2015. (Sun)

Inter Milan have agreed to double the wages of Milan Skriniar, 24, to keep the Slovakian defender from moving to one of a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. (Mirror)

Leicester are closing in on a £40m permanent deal for on-loan Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, 21, amid speculation Tottenham and Manchester United want to move for the Belgian. (Sun)

West Ham's England international midfielder Declan Rice, 20, has played down the chances of leaving the club this summer, having been linked with Manchester City. (BT Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

West Brom's on-loan Scotland international striker Oliver Burke, 21, says he would relish the chance to stay at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists defender Raphael Varane, 25, is happy at the club despite speculation linking the Frenchman with a move to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 21, who is on loan at Extremadura until the end of the season but cannot play after the deal failed to be ratified in time on deadline day, wants a return to Spain next term. (Liverpool Echo)

Ajax's 19-year-old Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt says he could sign for Juventus, amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. (Talksport)

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers of over £40m for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, with Manchester United understood to be interested. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, 45, has dismissed a possible link with Chelsea. (Metro)