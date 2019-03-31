Football gossip: Bale, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Siewert, Herrera, Tielemans

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says the future of Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, who has been linked with Manchester United and a return to Tottenham, will be decided at the end of the season. (Talksport)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to make a £35m bid for Crystal Palace's English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21. (Mail)

Barcelona have contacted Juan Mata's father and agent, Juan Sr about a possible move for Manchester United's 30-year-old Spanish midfielder, whose deal expires in the summer. (Sun)

Jan Siewert's future as manager of Huddersfield is in doubt after their relegation from the Premier League because of the collapse of his relationship with the club's senior players. (Times)

Manchester United are refusing to agree to Ander Herrera's £200,000-a-week wage demands - despite the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder being out of contract at the end of the season and being approached by Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Leicester are considering a £40m bid to make the loan move of Monaco's Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans, 21, permanent. (Mail)

Everton boss Marco Silva hopes the club can seize the "very, very good opportunity" and sign on-loan Barcelona and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, also a target for Inter Milan, on a permanent deal. (Liverpool Echo)

Former West Ham boss Harry Redknapp would like to see their English midfielder and captain Mark Noble, 31, move into coaching and one day manage the club after he finishes playing. (Star)

David Beckham says his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is deserving of the Manchester United job because of the "incredible" work he did during his interim reign. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal will consider handing injured English striker Danny Welbeck a new contract, with 28-year-old on course to return to training before the season's end. (Independent)

Everton and Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman, 30, wants the club to spend big in the summer if they make it back into Europe. (Independent)

Darren Moore has admitted he was surprised by his dismissal as West Brom boss. (Express and Star)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team need to play the rest of their matches like a machine if they are to win the quadruple this season. (Telegraph)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri insists he has become accustomed to fans calling for him to be sacked. (Express)

Former Inter and Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron, who played at Tottenham's new stadium in the legends match at the weekend, believes Spurs will be able to attract more top players because of their new home. (Mirror)