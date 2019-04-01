Football gossip: Herrera, Keane, Costa, Lloris, Fraser, Martinelli, Zubizarreta

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, has signed a pre-contract agreement with Paris St-Germain and is poised to join the club on a free transfer this summer. (Daily Record)

Manchester United are refusing to bow to Herrera's wage demands, despite the growing threat of the Spain midfielder leaving on a free transfer. (Telegraph)

Tottenham could smash their transfer record with a £50m bid for Everton's England international defender Michael Keane, 26, who has also been watched by Arsenal.(Express)

Tottenham have also joined the race to sign Juventus forward Douglas Costa this summer. The 28-year-old has also interested Manchester United and Manchester City, while Chelsea and Paris St-Germain have previously been linked with the Brazil international. (Tuttosport, via Metro)

Tottenham have no plans to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer. Club captain Hugo Lloris, 32, was the subject of criticism following the Sunday's defeat at Liverpool. (Mail)

Arsenal have made Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, 25, a summer transfer target. (Mirror)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brazilian club Ituano over a £6.5m deal for 17-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli, who has been monitored by more than 20 leading European clubs and had a recent trial at Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester United are closing in on the appointment of their first technical director, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer playing a part in the recruitment process. (London Evening Standard)

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, has accused football's governing bodies of failing black players in the fight against racism. (Mirror)

Arsenal have identified Marseille Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta, 57, the former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper, as their main target for the position with the Spaniard tempted by the approach. (L'Equipe)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is to hold talks with Andy King over the 30-year-old midfielder's future. (Leicester Mercury)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has dismissed reported interest in defender Nathan Ake, 24, who has been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United.(Bournemouth Daily Echo)

Wolves are keen on signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares, 27, on loan for the rest of the season at Inter Milan, this summer. (Tuttosport, via Daily Echo)

Manchester United want Spanish midfielder Juan Mata to become a club ambassador at the end of his playing career. The 30-year-old is still to agree a new contract with the club and his present deal expires at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

England international Declan Rice, 20, has played down rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United or Manchester City in the summer transfer window and insists he is happy at West Ham. (BT Sport, via Mirror)

Former Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace and Everton manager Sam Allardyce, 64, has emerged as a strong favourite to become West Brom's next permanent boss. (Express and Star)

Hull are among the Championship clubs chasing in-form Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, 24. (Mail)

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi admits he is devastated at being unable to play for the club. The 21-year-old has been unable to get a work permit in the UK since signing for the Reds from Nigeria's Imperial Academy in the summer of 2015. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says that the loyal support shown by fans since he arrived at St James' Park will come into his thinking when he decides whether to sign a new contract. (Newcastle Chronicle)

The English Football League has decided not to use VAR for next month's Championship play-off final, dubbed the most valuable match in football. (Times)

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt has rubbished calls for Mauricio Pochettino to drop under-fire current number one Hugo Lloris, 32. (Talksport)

Tottenham's new £1bn stadium could host heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua's next UK fight, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed. (Independent)

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams, 52, admits he thought he would be dead by the age of 30 because of problems with addiction. (Telegraph)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's childhood team-mates in Norway claim the Manchester United manager supported rivals Liverpool when he was growing up. (Sun)

Ex-England international John Barnes says he would like to meet with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, 24, to discuss the ongoing fight against discrimination. (Mail)

Everton are set to host a charity football match in support of both The People's Place and the Bradley Lowery Foundation on 6 May. (Liverpool Echo)