Football gossip: De Gea, Varane, Schurrle, Niguez, Rodri, Walcott

Manchester United will not be forced into selling Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, this summer - even if they fail to agree a new contract with him and he goes into the final year of his current deal, raising the possibility of him leaving on a free at the end of next season. (Mirror)

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris St-Germain are all monitoring the De Gea situation. (Express)

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants as many as five new signings. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have joined the race for Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, 24, with Manchester City identifying his Atletico Madrid and Spanish team-mate, 22-year-old midfielder Rodri Hernandez, as the perfect alternative target. (ESPN)

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, could leave Manchester United this summer after becoming infuriated with his contract situation at Manchester United. (Mail)

Manchester United believe interest two England international wingers - Borussia Dortmund's winger Jadon Sancho, 19, and Chelsea's England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18 - will have to be shelved with their respective clubs maintaining they do not wish to sell. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain and Manchester United have made initial enquiries for Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, 25. (Independent)

Germany forward Andre Schurrle, 28, will become the first casualty of Fulham's relegation by being sent back to Borussia Dortmund a year early. (Sun)

Everton have been told to brace themselves for more transfer interest in Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Former England winger Theo Walcott, 30, could be a high profile victim of Everton's new focus on youth in the transfer market. (Mirror)

Barcelona hope to bring in between 250m and 300m euros in player sales this summer to balance the club's accounts and be able to make signings without risking themselves financially. (ESPN)

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, would rather stay at Chelsea, where he is on loan, than return to parent club Real Madrid next season. (Goal)

Arsenal have been interviewing candidates for their technical director role, with Ajax's Marc Overmars - a former Gunners winger - and Marseille's Andoni Zubizaretta said to be among the candidates. (Mail)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich did not buy corporate boxes at Stamford Bridge before the start of this season for the first time in almost a decade. (The Times - subscription required)

Swansea defender Ben Cabango, 18, could be latest British youngster to head to Germany, with the Wales Under-19 international attracting attention from Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. (Sun)

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, 34, says he is two games away from triggering a clause in his contract which would give him a new deal to stay next season. (Newham Recorder)

Southampton is expected to host England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo on 10 September - 17 years after St Mary's last welcomed the Three Lions. (Southern Daily Echo)

Championship strugglers Queens Park Rangers, who sacked former England manager Steve McClaren this week, have targeted Charlton boss Lee Bowyer as a replacement. (Evening Standard)