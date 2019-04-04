Football gossip: Pogba, Fraser, De Gea, Hudson-Odoi, Sessegnon

Manchester United's 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, wants £500,000 a week to stay at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, said he is flattered to be linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Queens Park Rangers have made former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood their number one choice to replace Steve McClaren as their manager. (Standard)

Paris St-Germain are willing to match the £350,000-a-week wage demands of Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28. (Independent)

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to buy more British players and is interested in two England internationals - West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 20, and 18-year-old Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi - as well as Crystal Palace's England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21. (Times - subscription required)

Fulham are resigned to losing 18-year-old England Under-21 international Ryan Sessegnon, who can play at left-back or left-wing, after their relegation from the Premier League. (Standard)

The Cottagers will also send on-loan German forward Andre Schurrle back to Borussia Dortmund after this season, ending his spell at the club a year early. (Sun)

Real Madrid are contenders to sign Manchester United and Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, 24, for £35m this summer. (Sun)

Striker Jermain Defoe, 36, says he will stay at Rangers next season and not cut his 18-month loan move from parent club Bournemouth short. (Daily Record)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has enlisted an agency to help him find a job in the French top flight. (L'Equipe, via Chronicle)

Birmingham's 16-year-old English forward Romello Mitchell is set to join Southampton. (Birmingham Mail)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard says on-loan midfielder Mason Mount can go on to play for Chelsea and England next season. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to German side RB Leipzig. (Derby Telegraph)