Football gossip: Hazard, Bale, Pochettino, De Ligt, Lukaku, Rodri, Sancho, Sessegnon

Chelsea's Belgian forward Eden Hazard, 28, is set to sign for Real Madrid and his move will be sealed in the coming days. (Marca)

Real Madrid are looking to sell Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 29, and 26-year-old Spanish playmaker Isco. (Mail)

However, Bale has priced himself out of a potential move to Manchester United, as the Premier League side would rather invest in Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Declan Rice. (Star)

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis, formerly at Arsenal, wants Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona's President has hinted the signing of Dutch defender and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is already a done deal. (Mirror)

And Barcelona are considering the sale of six of their players, including Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, and France defender Samuel Umtiti, 25. (Star)

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, will discuss his Manchester United future at the end of the season, according his agent. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain attended Atletico Madrid's match against Girona on Wednesday to watch 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Rodri. (Mail)

50 not out for brilliant Salah Forward enters Liverpool record books with fastest 50 goals

Tottenham will consider transfer offers for a dozen players, including England full-back Kieran Trippier, 28. (Evening Standard)

Borussia Dortmund's chief executive has ruled out the possibility of 19-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United. (Metro)

West Brom have rejected Burnley's opening bid of £12m for their former English forward Jay Rodriguez, 28. (Mail)

Tottenham, along with Manchester United and Paris St-Germain, want to sign Fulham's England Under-21 winger Ryan Sessegnon this summer. (Mirror)

But it is believed Fulham have put a £40m price tag on Sessegnon, while Tottenham value the player at closer to £25m. (Mail)

Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose company Ineos took ownership of cycling's Team Sky recently, is looking to purchase French Ligue 1 club Nice. (Nice-Matin - in French)