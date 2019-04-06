Football gossip: Hazard, Depay, Neymar, Meunier, Ndombele, Robben, Lukaku

Chelsea are holding out for a £100m bid from Real Madrid for Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 28. (Independent)

The Blues have made contact with the representatives of Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 30. Chelsea are also interested in Borussia Dortmund and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 19. (Mirror)

Liverpool could make a move for Lyon and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 25, if Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 26, leaves Anfield this summer. (L'Equipe, via Mail)

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 27, regrets leaving Barcelona "more than most", says his former Barca and Brazil team-mate Adriano. (Cadena Ser)

Manchester United have been scouting PSG and Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, 27, since the start of the season. (Sun)

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a target for Manchester United, but they face a battle with PSG for the 22-year-old Frenchman. (L'Equipe - in French)

Bayern Munich and Netherlands winger Arjen Robben, 35, could snub a move to Inter Milan in favour of a switch to the MLS. (Calciomercato)

Everton will earn £5m if their former striker Romelu Lukaku leaves Manchester United this summer. The 25-year-old Belgium international is wanted by Inter Milan. (Telegraph)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says he is "not too close" to resolving his future at St James' Park. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says Scotland winger Ryan Fraser may not be at the club next season. The 25-year-old is a target for Arsenal. (Sun)

QPR have made contact with Rui Almeida, the manager of Portuguese Ligue 2 club Troyes, as their search for Steve McClaren's replacement continues. (Football.London)

The 14-year-old son of Brazil legend Ronaldinho has signed a five-year contract with Cruzeiro. Joao Mendes has been with the Brazilian club since last year. (Cruzeiro - in Portuguese)