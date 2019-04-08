World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 1-7 April

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Fukuoka, Japan, 06 April: Miku Tashiro (right) and Nami Nabekura compete in the Women's -63kg final match during day one of the All Japan Judo Championships. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Liverpool, England, 06 April: Sam Coltherd riding Captain Redbeard clears the Canal Turn during the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Milwaukee, USA, 06 April: Victor Caratini No.7 of the Chicago Cubs tags out Hernan Perez No.14 of the Milwaukee Brewers at home plate in the second inning at Miller Park. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Rosario, Argentina, 06 April: Victoria Zuloaga of Argentina celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Argentina and Great Britain at Estadio Mundialista. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 07 April: Chen Long of China in action on day six of the Badminton Malaysia Open at Axiata Arena. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 07 April: Siviwe Soyizwapi of South Africa collects a high ball against USA on day three of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at the Hong Kong Stadium. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 01 April: Bethan Goodwin of Strathclyde shoots on goal as Kerry Almond of Manchester Thunder attempts to block during the Vitality Netball Superleague match between Strathclyde Sirens and Manchester Thunder at Emirates Arena. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images for England Netball)

Tokyo, Japan, 03 April: Ako Iida of Japan competes during the women's 100m breaststroke heats on day two of the Japan Swim at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Palma de Mallorca, Spain, 03 April: The start for the 49er class at the third day of the '50 Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia Iberostar Sailing Race'. (Photo by Clara Margais/Getty Images)

London, England, 07 April: The Cambridge University Boat Club Blue Boat crew celebrates after winning the Men's Boat Race 2019. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

