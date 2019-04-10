Football gossip: Pogba, Bale, Mata, Saul, Hazard and more

Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deteriorated and the French midfielder, 26, is keen on a move to Real Madrid. (Le Parisien via AS)

United are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Welsh forward Gareth Bale, 29, is not in Real Madrid's plans for next season and the Spanish side will allow him to choose his next club with Manchester United and Bayern Munich interested. (AS)

United midfielder Juan Mata, 30, is yet to decide on his future at Old Trafford and the Spaniard has had offers from other clubs. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona are all interested in Atletico Madrid's Spain international midfielder Saul Niguez, 24. (Mirror)

Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, believes it is 'now or never' for his move to Real Madrid. (Goal)

How many English teams could qualify for Europe? Take a look at the various scenarios

English midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 29, has been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge under manager Maurizio Sarri. (Guardian)

Liverpool are considering a move for Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres, 22, with Merseyside rivals Everton also interested. (Mirror)

West Ham are leading the race to Liverpool's English right-back Nathaniel Clyne, 28, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

West Brom are ready to approach Preston manager Alex Neil to become their new boss. (Telegraph)

Newcastle have approached Nuremburg over the transfer of German midfielder Patrick Erras, 24. (Bild via Newcastle Chronicle)

Turkish side Besiktas are interested in Everton and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse, 28, who is currently on loan at Cardiff. (Fanatik - in Turkish)

Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Kenneth Omeruo, 25, wants to make his season-long loan at Leganes permanent and expects the two clubs to agree a deal before the end of the season. (Brila)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a striker in the summer to provide competition for former England forward Jamie Vardy, 32. (Leicester Mercury)