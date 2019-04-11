UK Skateboard Championships live on the BBC: Coverage times and who to follow

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I can do anything': Meet Sky Brown, the 10-year-old skateboarding sensation

Watch the UK Skateboard Championships on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer on Sunday, 14 April.

The event, which takes place at Manchester's Graystone Skatepark, is the first official national skateboarding competition to be held in England and gives competitors an opportunity to earn qualifying points for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ten-year-old Sky Brown, who has aspirations to be Britain's youngest ever Olympian in Toyko, is confirmed as taking part alongside Alex Decunha, Jordan Thackeray and Alex Hallford.

All four have recently been selected in the Skateboard GB aspirational squad and join over 140 competitors taking part in street and park disciplines during the three-day event.

BBC coverage

Sunday, 14 April

13:55-18:00 BST, Connected TV and online

14:00 BST: Women's Park final

14:30 BST: Men's Park final

15:30 BST: Women's Street final

16:00 BST: Men's Street final

All timings are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.