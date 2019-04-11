Friday's football gossip: Bale, Herrera, Gomes, Zouma, Varane

Real Madrid will ask for 130m euros (£112m) for Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, this summer and believe English clubs will be willing to pay that fee. (AS)

Arsenal will make a late attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, on a free transfer in the summer before the Spaniard agrees a move to Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe, via Express)

Everton boss Marco Silva says he may sign France defender Kurt Zouma, 24, and 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25 - who are both on loan at Goodison Park - on permanent deals from Chelsea and Barcelona respectively. (Liverpool Echo)

Silva says he has "no concerns" over rumours that Toffees and Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, will join Manchester United in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, United are primed to sign Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, this summer. (A Bola, via Mail)

Eintracht Frankfurt and Serbia striker Luka Jovic does not want to join Barcelona yet because of concerns over playing time, says the 21-year-old's father. (Bild - in German)

Real Madrid will not allow France centre-back Raphael Varane, 25, to leave this summer for anything less than his 500m euro (£431m) release clause. (AS)

Burnley will listen to offers for 26-year-old goalkeeper Nick Pope, with Bournemouth among the clubs interested, while another England keeper, 31-year-old Joe Hart, could also leave the Clarets. (Mail)

Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 30, and France winger Kingsley Coman, 22, had a fight at training on Thursday morning. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal want to sign 21-year-old French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who has turned down Paris St-Germain's offer of a contract extension. (Le Parisien - in French)

Liverpool are in advanced talks with Nike over a new long-term kit deal which is expected to exceed the value of Manchester United's £750m agreement with Adidas and become the biggest ever struck by a Premier League club. (ESPN FC)

Manchester United have offered Marseille's French goalkeeper Ahmadou Dia, 20, a four-year contract at Old Trafford. (L'Equipe, via Metro)